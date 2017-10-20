Guernsey Residents Witness St Helena History

Two former Guernsey residents back living in their home island in the South Atlantic have had their lives transformed.

St Helena’s first scheduled air link has just begun a weekly service from Johannesburg in South Africa.

Previously the only option was to use the Monthly RMS St Helena boat service, which used to take five days to reach Cape Town.

After years of transport problems and campaigns, the residents got their wishes when work started and was completed on the island’s airport.

Geoff Benjamin says he and his wife were very excited to watch the first plane land last weekend:

“It was quite an emotional time as the plane landed actually.

“People had tears in their eyes, they were clapping as the plane came in, so it was a very special moment for all of us in the island.”