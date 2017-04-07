Guernsey RNLI Covering For Jersey

The St Peter Port lifeboat is to temporarily cover emergencies in Jersey.

Crews here are amongst a number of volunteers across Britain who are being drafted in to cover in St Helier, as all 25 staff there have resigned.

Guernsey’s Lifeboat Operations Manager, Peter Gill, says some temporary arrangements have been put in place:

“The St. Peter Port lifeboat station has been advised that the St. Helier lifeboat is currently unavailable and withdrawn from service. When a lifeboat is unavailable, flank lifeboat stations are advised and Search and Rescue cover is extended and thereby provided. Guernsey Coastguard has been advised.”

Their action is in protest at the dismissal of Coxswain Andy Hibbs – who’s been sacked from his role with the RNLI with immediate effect.

An RNLI spokesperson says Mr Hibbs was asked to stand down due to “breaches” of the organisation’s Volunteer Code of Conduct:

“Due to breaches of the RNLI’s Volunteer Code of Conduct, the RNLI has asked one volunteers at St Helier lifeboat station to stand down with immediate effect. Other volunteers have chosen to step down, which has forced the RNLI to declare the St Helier lifeboats off service temporarily.

The RNLI has a duty of care to our volunteers and those we rescue, and must provide a safe and effective lifesaving service. We understand the impact of standing down volunteers and we do not take such decisions lightly.

We are working hard to bring in extra support and put the St Helier all-weather lifeboat back on service in the next couple of days.

In the meantime, we are working with our colleagues across the emergency services to provide an effective maritime rescue service. Out of respect to all those involved in this confidential process we cannot go into more detail.”

Former RNLI member Paul Battrick – who served for 13 years and recruited Mr Hibbs – says it’s a sad day for the organisation.

He believes there could be some serious problems as a result of what’s happened:

“I think it’s a great loss for the whole island. In my experience of being on the crew, they’re one of the closest knit crews ever. They’re a first class crew, and they need the island’s support here.

I’m also very concerned to hear that they’re going to bring people down from the UK to man the lifeboat here. What a waste of a charity’s money. Why don’t they just get off their high horse and try and talk to people? Surely it isn’t that serious that it can’t be spoken about? If the crew were not behind Andy they wouldn’t have resigned – so what we need to do here is get them sitting around a table to talk.”