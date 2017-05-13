Guernsey Seek Muratti Win

The scene is set, the grass has been cut, the flags have been painted which can only mean one thing – Muratti Day here at @FootesLane! pic.twitter.com/LXxbt9bZEP — Footes Lane (@FootesLane) May 13, 2017

Guernsey’s footballers will be seeking to turn the tides when they face Jersey later.

The Men’s side have lost the past two Muratti finals, but the squad’s hoping to change their fortunes this time around.

Guernsey’s coach Steve Sharman has picked a squad full of many players who have played in the game before, but there are some debutants too.

After last year’s defeat at Springfield, the boys have a point to prove.

Our reporter Jonny Freeman caught up with the squad earlier this week, as they were training ahead of today’s iconic fixture.

Coach, Steve Sharman, is encouraged by the way his players have been performing and preparing:

Chris Tardif is taking on a different role this year.

Injury means the Green Lions goalkeeper can’t play, but he’s been helping on the sidelines instead:

Kick off is at 2pm.

You can follow coverage of the game live from Footes Lane on Sport Saturday.