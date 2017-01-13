Guernsey Sports Commission Presents Awards

The best of Guernsey’s sportsmen and women were celebrated last night, as the Guernsey Sports Commission hosted its annual Achievement Awards at Beau Sejour.

Eleven awards were handed out to a variety of talented men and women in the island for their efforts in 2016. The Bailiff, Sir Richard Collas, was the guest speaker and helped award people with their trophies.

The Lambourne Shield was awarded to Maya Le Tissier. The trophy is awarded for an outstanding achievement of the year, and the young footballer certainly proved this in 2016. She won the Bob Docherty Cup last year when she starred in the England Schools FA.

The second award of the night was the Beau Sejour Trophy, awarded for an outstanding team performance. The Guernsey Rugby Academy Colts U18s took home the trophy here.

Laura Fry and Amy Critchlow took home the Sport Guernsey and Nautical Guernsey Shield for their work organising the Try a Tri campaign. The intiative sees people in the island take part in a series of novice events, getting people who may not usually get involved with sport out and about.

The Guernsey Sports Commission Small Team Trophy was won by the Bowls British Isles Team. The award goes to an outstanding team with four or fewer team members.

The Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson Trophy for the Para-Sport Athlete with a Physical Impairment was won by Jon Burrows. Jon is an outstanding sitting volleyball player.

A new trophy made its way into the Achievement Awards. The Ferbrache & Farrell LLP Trophy for the Para-Sport Athlete with an Intellectual Impairment was won by Oscar Webber for his contribution to island rugby.

Teams of four or more players were also celebrated during the evening. GSC’s Team Trophy was won by the Guernsey Men’s Hockey Squad.

Of course, sport in Guernsey wouldn’t be where it is without amazing support from our coaches. The Dave Dorey Memorial Trophy highlights this and was won by Brian Chapman who is heavily involved with Water Polo.

For those sportspeople who have made the most progress in their careers in 2016 there is the Sir John Loveridge Award. Athlete Sophie Porter took home the trophy last night.

Once again Heather Watson took home a prestigious award for her tennis achievements. As she is currently in America she wasn’t there to pick up her award, however, for her momentous win with Henri Kontinen during the Wimbledon Mixed Doubles she took home the Guernsey Brewer Salver for outstanding individual sporting achievement by a sportswoman.

The Richard Burton Salver celebrates an outstanding individual sporting achievement by a sportsman, and Jack English took this home following his under 50 minute 25 mile championship race.

Finally, the Guernsey Sports Commission Trophy was handed out to Cameron Chalmers. This is the highest accolade that can be awarded to a sportsperson by the commission and it was for Cameron’s contributed to athletics in 2016.