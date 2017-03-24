Guernsey ‘Stands In Solidarity With UK’

Guernsey’s President of Policy and Resources says the island stands in solidarity with UK, following the Westminster terror attack.

Deputy Gavin St Pier has written to the UK Prime Minister and the London Mayor to express his condolences.

Today I’ve written to @theresa_may and @SadiqKhan expressing Guernsey’s condolences to and solidarity with the people of the UK and London. — Gavin St Pier (@gavinstpier) March 23, 2017

Meanwhile, more details are emerging about the attacker, 52 year old Khalid Masood, who was also known by several aliases. He was born Adrian Elms in Kent on Christmas Day in 1964, before turning to Islam.

UK Police have been searching a hotel room in Brighton, where the attacker, who was shot dead by officers at the Houses of Parliament, is believed to have spent his final night.

It has also been announced that a 75 year old man caught in Wednesday’s tragic events has died. The man is the fourth person to have been killed in the attack.

Local student, Katie, was near to Westminster at the time of the incident and says there was a lot of confusion.

Since then she’s also travelled around London – and says there is a high security presence:

Last night huge crowds attended a vigil in London’s Trafalgar Square: