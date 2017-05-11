Guernsey Tops National List

Guernsey has come top of a list of islands in the British Isles. The report by the Telegraph praises the scenery, beaches and character of various local hotspots, including St Peter Port.

It also cites our rich history as a reason to visit. With the legacy of wartime Nazi occupation being seen as a huge draw to history buffs.

The list includes places like the Isle of Wight and Orkney Islands.

It was compiled to show visitors how they can reach different destinations by ferry, but there’s no place for our neighbours Jersey.

