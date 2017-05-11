Guernsey Visitor Numbers Rise Again

Visitor numbers to Guernsey have risen, but remain lower than they were a few years ago. Guernsey’s Committee for Economic Development have welcomed the recently released statistics.

The first Quarter of this year has been recorded and released. It shows the island has 21% fewer visitors by sea than the same time in 2015. However, there has been a quarter by quarter increase since then. Visitor growth has increased by nearly 41.8% since the beginning of 2016.

The biggest rise has been in leisure day trips, where there has been an increase of 82.9% since the beginning of last year.

The results have been seen as particularly encouraging, as the data does not include Easter. in 2016 the holiday fell earlier in the year and was included in the Quarter 1 stats.

A spokesperson for VisitGuernsey has released this statement:

‘VisitGuernsey has been working hard to promote the island for 2017, with a new television campaign, which aired on national and satellite channels earlier this year, along with national press, cinema and digital advertising. Many exciting events have also been planned for 2017 to generate visitor growth such as the Channel Islands’ Heritage festival, Spring and Autumn Walking festivals as well as the Guernsey Food Festival in September.’

Deputy Jennifer Merrett released this statement on behalf of the Committee for Economic Development – she cites the well-documented teething problems with the Condor Liberation:

‘It is encouraging to see a positive start to the year, especially visitor growth by sea which has improved year on year by +41.8%. However, this is comparing 2016 with 2017. Therefore, it may be more helpful and realistic to compare quarter one 2017 with quarter one 2015 which is when the Condor Liberation came into service. If we compare departing visitors by sea during this time frame we can see that the numbers departing by sea are still down by 1300 passengers (- 21.7%). There is still some way to go towards returning to pre-Liberation figures. It is good to see some confidence returning but it is imperative that we have resilient sea provisions for Islanders and visitors that includes regular day trips and that is a reliable service that evokes confidence in getting to and from our Island.’