Guernsey Water Releases Water Treatment Plans

Guernsey Water has announced a new water treatment strategy. It’s hoped the new plans will save customers in Guernsey £10million over the next 25 years.

The strategy focuses on the closure of one treatment facility and the recommissioning of another. Longue Hougue will be closed – both Kings Mills and St Saviours will be retained – and in its place Juas Quarry will be brought back into operation. This should reduce electricity consumption and cost.

As the firm moves forward it’ll start to focus on ‘membrane’ technology, which is seen as quite an expensive process. Instead the stations will focus more on traditional methods of filtering our drinking water.

Work will start on closing Longue Hougue and re-opening the Juas Quarry in 2018.

General Manager, Stephen Langlois, released the following statement:

“There is little variation in the quality of drinking water produced at each of our treatment works, but the conventional methods at Kings Mills and historically at Juas are substantially more efficient than our membrane filters. This is mainly because our membrane filters use around three times more power and 50% more chemicals than our conventional treatment processes.

“Adding to this, the filters at St Saviours and Longue Hougue also need to be replaced every 10 years, at a cost of more than £1m each time.

“The frequency of regular membrane cleaning at Longue Hougue has started to increase, which means we must begin planning for their replacement. This added to other process issues at Longue Hougue means substantial investment is needed at the site.

“Rather than simply continue to invest in Longue Hougue, two years ago we took a step back and developed a strategy for all our water treatment works. This concluded that, in the long term, investing £1.8 million in bringing Juas back online would give customers substantially better value for money. We expect that overall this will save around £200,000 per year and around £10 million over the next 25 years.

“Efficiency is one of the three main themes in our business plan. With many other cost pressures all areas of the business, including water treatment, must be efficient; this helps to constrain bill increases for customers.

“The other two themes of service and strategy are also well supported by the strategy; the refurbishment of Juas will improve drinking water quality through the provision of ultra violet disinfection and give us the option of carbon dosing, to deal with any seasonal taste issues. Both are tried and tested water treatment techniques.

“Strategically Juas is also more resilient as, unlike Longue Hougue, it can treat water from more than one source. This means that if the water quality of one source deteriorates we can switch to another”.