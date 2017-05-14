Guernsey Win Muratti

Guernsey’s players are in joyous spirits after a famous Muratti victory.

Goals from Dom Heaume and Ross Allen gave the Sarnians their first win since 2014, as the match ended 2-1 in favour of the home side.

Guernsey were 2-0 up within 25 minutes, much to the delight of the sell-out Footes Lane crowd.

The second half saw Jersey grab a goal back through Karl Hinds, leading to a tense final period of the match.

But Guernsey held on to lift the historic Muratti Vase, in the 101st annual fixture between the Channel Island rivals.

Sarnian Head Coach, Steve Sharman, says the victory is testament to the commitment of his team.

“I’m really pleased how they played and how they defended,” he says.

“Jersey had a lot of possession, but our view was, we’re not going to chase the ball.

“Try and break us down.

“If you’re good enough – break us down.

“If you’re not good enough, we’ll win the game.”

He says that everyone involved in the win should be proud of their achievement.

Jubilant scenes followed the final whistle, as Guernsey regained the trophy after two years of hurt.

Defender, Simon Geall, says the squad wanted to make up for a tough result in 2016.

He says: “There were a few disappointing comments after the last couple of years’ defeats.

“Poor old Steve Sharman took a lot of flak – totally unjustifiably from my point my view.

“We as players let him down and he carried the can for that, and that was unfair, so I’m really pleased for Steve and the rest of the coaching staff.”

Guernsey’s Goalkeeping Coach, Chris Tardif, wasn’t able to play this year due to injury.

He watched the match from the sidelines, and says the win will live long in his memory.

“Not being able to control it first hand is difficult but who cares, we got the result we wanted,” he says.

“The coaching staff have done an amazing job this year.

“I’m proud for the island again to get our trophy back.”