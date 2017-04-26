Guernsey Woman Receives British Empire Medal

A lady from Guernsey has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) at Government House. The ceremony took place yesterday.

Mrs Lisa Johnston took home the award after being announced in the Queen’s New Year Honours list for 2017. She received it from Guernsey’s Lieutenant Governor, His Excellancy, Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder.

He released this statement:

‘The British Empire Medal is awarded for meritorious service worthy of recognition by the Crown. Lisa Johnston’s achievements in the performing arts, including the staging of several prestigious productions in Guernsey, have enhanced many islanders’ lives.’

Mrs Johnston has been heavily involved in GADOC and its production of Les Miserables. She is currently the chair of the organisation.