Guernsey Workplaces Safety & Health Week

Local construction firms have got together this morning to improve their safety knowledge. The Passport to Safety scheme is a voluntary scheme, but it gives those involved a chance to pass a test proving they can recognise hazards and risks on building sites.

Steve Roussel from the Guernsey Building Trades Employers Association says it can be beneficial for everyone.

‘There are about 3,500 people employed in the construction industry. So we’d like to see more people take up the scheme and become members. It’s an opportunity for individuals and firms to demonstrate their commitment to safety on site.’

There was a meeting at La Villette Hotel this morning as part of Guernsey’s Workplaces Safety and Health Week.

Steve says even though it’s voluntary it gives workers the chance to prove their safety know-how.

‘There are a number of employers and main contractors who are now insisting that any workers for themselves or any sub-contractors working for them, have a Passport to Safety’.