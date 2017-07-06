Guernseyman Shines On Debut

Will Fazakerley’s aiming to perform well again in the second day of his first class cricket debut game:

The Guernseyman is making his first appearance for Leicestershire this week against Sussex. The all-rounder managed to picked up a wicket yesterday too:

WICKET | Fazakerley takes his first ever first class wicket, dismissing Jordan 34 LBW, well done Will! — Leicestershire CCC🏏 (@leicsccc) July 5, 2017

His opponents were bowled out for 262 in their first innings. Now, Leicestershire start the day 77-2 in their first innings with the bat, but Will is yet to take to the crease himself.

In the line-up he’s in the Number 8 spot in the batting line-up.