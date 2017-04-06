Guernseyman’s Death ‘Unascertained’

The inquest into the death of Steven Corbet has been closed.

The judge in charge of the inquest formally ruled an unascertained cause of death in court yesterday, when the case resumed.

The main reason given for the verdict was as there wasn’t enough evidence left when his body was found.

The Guernseyman was found near the fairy ring on Christmas Eve, having disappeared in June.

Anti-depressants were detected in his system but couldn’t be directly linked to his death.

When Mr Corbet went missing, a widespread search took place involving many groups and emergency services in the island, as well as specialists from Jersey and the UK.