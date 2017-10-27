Guernsey’s Cyber Resilience Boosted

Officials say a new partnership with the UK will strengthen Guernsey’s cyber resilience.

The States of Guernsey and Jersey have both signed up to work with a UK organisation. It follows discussions with the UK’s National Security Centre which has agreed to create a Channel Islands section of its Cyber Information Sharing Partnership.

It will give businesses a new way to share information about potential new threats in the online world.

Island FM has been told that CiSP provides:

‘a secure virtual forum for government and industry partners to exchange information on threats and vulnerabilities in real time. This will enable businesses from the Channel Islands to access the latest information about national and global threats, as well as giving them the opportunity to share relevant local information’.

The agreement’s been praised by Guernsey’s Home Affairs President, Deputy Mary Lowe, and Jersey’s Assistant Chief Minister, Senator Paul Routier, who have described it as a vital way of protecting companies and individuals across the islands.

Deputy Mary Lowe, President of the Committee for Home Affairs, said

‘Providing a safe and secure island for businesses and islanders to flourish is a key part of the Policy & Resource Plan. As I reported in May of this year, in response to the global cyber-attack that affected the NHS, my Committee was already working with the National Cyber Security Centre to enhance our cyber security capability.

I am therefore delighted to announce that we have delivered the Channel Island Cyber Information Sharing Partnership Portal, in conjunction with the National Cyber Security Centre and Jersey. The battle against cyber criminals hinges on good intelligence, and the ability to share information will improve our ability to counter this growing threat. While CiSP may seem of most benefit to financial service providers and IT businesses, it will have far wider benefits and therefore I would encourage any company that could be affected by cyber-crime to join.

CiSP is one part of our wider cyber security strategy, which will further enhance Guernsey’s position as the place to live and work.’

Jersey’s Assistant Chief Minister, Senator Paul Routier, said:

‘If Jersey is to continue to thrive as a prosperous and stable economy in the 21st century, we will need to ensure that we have the strongest possible grounding in cyber security and resilience. The opportunity to participate in the UK Government’s Cyber Information Sharing Partnership is a valuable step on the road to achieving this goal. Together with Guernsey, we will now have an opportunity to share learning and information with partners in the UK.

By increasing the scope of our own understanding of current cyber security threats, we can strengthen both government’s and industry’s defences against known attacks. An incident at a single company has the potential to damage the reputation of the entire island, so it is in everyone’s interests for firms to cooperate. If businesses are aware of potential threats, they are better able to take steps to defend against possible attacks.’

Alison Whitney, NCSC Deputy Director for Digital Government, said:

‘We are delighted to help people from the Channel Islands to quickly and securely exchange threat information.

There is no system in the world that is completely secure, and the UK faces cyber attacks of various types every day.

CiSP has proven to be an invaluable resource during large-scale cyber incidents. 23,000 people visited it during the WannaCry ransomware outbreak, providing up to the minute mitigation advice whilst also debunking false rumours.’

Any business wishing to sign up to CiSP should contact:

Information Assurance at the States of Guernsey using the email address – infosec@gov.gg.