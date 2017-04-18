Guernsey’s Vice Dean Named Dean Of Jersey

The Vice-Dean of Guernsey is to become the new Dean of Jersey.

The Reverend Mike Keirle has been appointed to the position, after spending the past 14 years in our Bailiwick.

During his time here, Reverend Keirle has also been the Rector of St Martin’s Church and a member of the Channel Islands Air Search.

In Jersey he will be replacing his predecessor the Reverend Bob Key, who’d been in the role for 11 years.

His appointment has been announced in the States of Jersey’s meeting today:

The Bailiff also announced the appointment of the Rev. Mike Keirle as the new Dean of Jersey – he will be sworn into office in September — States Assembly (@StatesAssembly) April 18, 2017

Mike says he’s delighted to have been appointed and he’s looking forward to starting his new job:

“I am delighted and honoured to be appointed as the next Dean of Jersey. Jesus came to offer us life in all its fullness and I look forward to working with colleagues and the wider Island Community as we look to the flourishing of both individuals and communities on the Island.”

The Revd Mike Keirle was born and brought up in St. Albans, Hertfordshire and attended St. Albans Grammar School for Boys.

He worked in Agricultural Research at Rothamsted Experimental Station in Harpenden for four years and St. George’s Crypt for one year prior to Ordination Training at Trinity Theological College, Bristol.

Mike has been married to Emma for 27 years and they have two children, James, 23 and Sarah 21.

The Bishop of Dover, the Rt Revd Trevor Willmott, has also welcomed the news, saying it’s an exciting time for the Church of England:

“This is an exciting time for Jersey and I’m thrilled at Mike’s appointment. Mike is a wise and deeply pastoral priest. He will bring much skill and experience in support of the work and witness of our Church in Jersey.”