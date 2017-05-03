Guernsey’s Waste: Contract Signing & Scavenging Yard Changes

A multi million pound contract will be signed today as Guernsey’s waste strategy moves forward.

Deputy Charles Parkinson and a representative of UK engineering firm Amec Foster will put pen to paper this afternoon.

The £25.2 million contract will see the island’s new waste management facilities built at Longue Hougue.

The agreement includes construction of the new transfer station, to receive and process waste from households and businesses prior to export for energy recovery or recycling.

It also covers general development of the Longue Hougue site. That includes installation of services, drainage, and access roads; construction of a three metre high flood protection bund around the entire south east corner of the site; and general landscaping.

Deputy Charles Parkinson says the contract signing marks a significant milestone:

“This is the culmination of many months of hard work, planning and detailed negotiations. The preliminary design and planning phases have already been completed, and with the contract agreed Amec Foster Wheeler can now progress with the detailed design elements.

Progress should now be swift. We hope to see construction work beginning on site in July, and the commission phase of the new transfer station should start in the second half of 2018. That is important as the remaining life of Mont Cuet is very limited. It is also a timely boost to the local construction industry.”

News of this agreement comes as some people aren’t happy with the news Guernsey’s scavenging yard has been replaced with a charity initiative.

We’ve been told it will stop people making use of items that can’t be sold on.

The States of Guernsey have announced a six month trial scheme along with the charity GO – which will try and run the site as a repair and reuse service – and will either sell any items on itself or it will pass them on to other charities.

The charity has been given a £25,000 grant from the States to underwrite its costs, but we’ve been told the success of the new scheme will be reviewed and scavenging may be reintroduced if it doesn’t work.

Some people who have previously used the scavenging site aren’t happy – saying most of the items they take aren’t worth any money and they may now end up in Mont Cuet.

However, the hope of the project is to reduce the amount being dumped at the site, with reusing items key to their aims.

