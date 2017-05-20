Guernseywoman Running China Marathon

Guernseywoman Jodie London is hoping all of her training will pay off, as she runs a marathon along the Great Wall of China.

Jodie London will be tackling the 26.2 miles along the famous course today.

She has been training hard and wants to raise lots of money for her chosen charities:

“One is Les Bourgs Hospice – an amazing charity who do not get help from the States. The other is the Sarah Groves Foundation, which helps children who do not necessarily have access to daycare. They have opened up some daycare centres.

I feel almost ready. I think the fact that I’ve travelled to China by myself has been daunting and worrying – and also all the steps!”

To donate click here, where you can also find more information about Jodie’s challenge.