Guernseywoman Takes On Marathon des Sables

The Marathon Des Sables has started today – and we know of one local woman competing.

Ali Moullin will be taking on what is known as the ‘Toughest Footrace In the World’. She’ll be running 254km over 6 days including a charity run to end the event next Saturday.

Ali says it has taken her a lot of hard work to get to this point with some health issues to deal with:

‘I have a an illness, an under-active thyroid, so tiredness and fatigue can be difficult for me. I am looking at retiring and coming off of doing larger events so it’s like why not go out and do a big event’.

‘I’ve trained in Herm, on the cliffs, the roads – any type of terrain I can possibly do over here and I’ve also gone to London and done the Thames path course as well to try and get different types of terrain’.

You can track how Ali is doing at marathondessables.com

If you know of anyone else from the Bailiwick taking part email us: news@islandfm.com