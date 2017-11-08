Hand In Your Weapons

A weapons amnesty will be held in Guernsey from next week.

The police station will accept any knives, firearms or ammunition.

In most cases they can be handed in without any fear of being prosecuted.

It’ll be part of a national surrender between the 13th and 26th November.

Guernsey Police say they are willing to accept any illegally-held or unregistered weapons or ammunition including imitation and fake guns.

So long as they haven’t been used in any offence then you won’t be prosecuted and you can hand them in and walk away.

It’s being described as a public safety exercise giving everyone the opportunity to get rid of weapons so they can be safely disposed of.