Harbours Investigating Liberation Incident

Guernsey Harbours has launched an informal investigation after the Liberation hit a pontoon and a locally registered yacht.

Condor’s ferry was involved in the minor incident yesterday – and although the Liberation didn’t suffer any damage, the local boat tied to the pontoon did.

Guernsey’s Harbourmaster, Chad Murray, says it wasn’t a major collision, but they do need to determine all of the facts:

“I can confirm that the Condor Liberation did make minor contact with a local lay-by pontoon. It is too early to speculate as to why this has happened.

There was some damage caused to a local registered sailing vessel, but the owner has been notified. I’m pleased to say there were no injuries and the Liberation has been inspected and has not sustained any damage.”

In a statement, a spokesman for Condor said:

“Condor Liberation’s departure from Guernsey to Poole on Wednesday afternoon was delayed by just under an hour after the ship came into light contact with a mooring pontoon in the harbour following her arrival from Jersey.

It is believed that a yacht moored in the harbour sustained minor damage: there are no casualties reported.

A thorough inspection of the ship’s hull confirmed that the ship has sustained no damage and was fit to continue her journey. Whilst this took place, passengers remained on board and they were cared for and kept up to date by the crew.”