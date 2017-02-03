Harry Potter Night Conjures Up The Crowds!

Hundreds of people had to queue to get into the Guille Alles Library to celebrate the work of JK Rowling.

The Library took part in a national initiative called ‘Harry Potter Book Night’ having enjoyed success with the event two years ago. The 2017 Harry Potter Book Night was an even bigger success with an estimated 450-500 people turning up. The Library had to print new tickets for the Hogwarts Express and the Knight Bus when they ran out before everyone had entered the building.

Staff and volunteers were dressed as characters including the Hogwarts Professors and they had decorated the historic Library for the occasion. The hundreds of families who turned up also got into the spirit with children in fancy dress.

The children were treated to Potions and Herbology lessons and could also take their OWL and NEWT exams and take a trip down Diagon Alley. There were also Quidditch lessons available along with story sessions and crafts.

The organisers were thrilled with the success of the evening saying they only had a rough idea how many people turned up last time and this time around it totally exceeded that.

Guille Alles Library Customer Services Librarian Rachel Mahy says it was ‘mindblowing‘ to see so many people turn up and she heard of people struggling to park.

Ms Mahy hopes the high turn out means people are encouraged to read the books:

‘That is the main idea behind this evening, to remind people how magical, how inspiring reading is, how stories can be brought to life and be so fun and we’ve all had such a good time. I hope that people now, if they’ve maybe not been members of the library in the past, now they’ve seen the kind of fun things we do they’ll come along and join up.’