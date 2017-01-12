Head Of Midwifery Issues Tribunal Statement

The Head of Midwifery is encouraging any pregnant woman, worried about the ongoing tribunal in London, to contact her directly.

Elaine Torrance issued her statement ahead of the fourth day of a hearing in London – where three women who used to work on Loveridge Ward at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital are facing misconduct charges.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council hearing in London – which is due to resume this morning – is focusing on events leading up to the death of a baby in January 2014. There has also been evidence given relating to the death of a baby in 2012.

Since then, a damning review of midwifery services in Guernsey was released and since then, further follow up investigations have found local services have improved.

Ms Torrance knows some pregnant women, and their families, will be very worried though and she’s asking anyone with any questions to call or email her directly.

You can read the Head of Midwifery’s statement below:

“I have noticed on social media that there have been a number of comments following the media coverage on the NMC hearings currently being held in London. Whilst no one has contacted me or other staff on Loveridge Ward directly, I am mindful of the fact that women in the Bailiwick who are pregnant may be concerned or anxious.

If any women, or their partners, are concerned and would like to speak to me about their individual circumstances, they can contact me directly on tel. 707430 or email elaine.torrance@gov.gg.

The media is reporting on hearings that are looking at historical cases. Substantial investigations, reviews and improvements have been made in the service over recent years.”