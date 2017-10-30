Head of Prison Healthcare Becomes ‘Queen’s Nurse’

The Head of Healthcare at Guernsey Prison has been given a special award.

Carolyn Barrett was in London at the weekend, to be given the title of Queen’s Nurse by the Queen’s Nursing Institute.

She says she’s delighted and honoured to be recognised in this way:

“I work in a nurse led unit. I’ve been here for 11 years and it’s been the most specialised nursing I’ve done in my entire career. My whole has lasted 40 years and this moment helps me reflect on my career and the great achievements and colleagues I’ve had the pleasure of working with.”

Prison Governor, Dave Matthews, said:

“It is no mean feat to be awarded this title – the selection criteria is rigorous. Carolyn should feel enormously proud of her achievement, it’s fantastic recognition of the hard work and commitment that she puts in to provide high standards of practice and patient care.”

The President of the Committee for Home Affairs, Deputy Mary Lowe, said:

“On behalf of the committee I would like to offer our best wishes and congratulations to Carolyn. This recognition of consistently high standards and dedication is richly deserved.”

Elaine Burgess, Deputy Chief Nurse for Health and Social Care, said:

“The title of Queen’s Nurse recognises ‘continuing commitment to improving standards of care in the community and to learning and leadership. We are immensely proud of all of our Queen’s Nurses now including Carolyn. I want to pay tribute to the incredible work of these nurses and the positive impact they have on colleagues, their patients and their communities.”