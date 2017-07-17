Heather & Henri Fall To Doubles Final Defeat

Heather Watson’s ended her Wimbledon 2017 campaign with defeat, but with a smile on her face.

The Guernsey tennis star and her partner Henri Kontinen were beaten in their Mixed Doubles final last night:

A packed Centre Court crowd got behind both Watson and Kontinen – and their opponents Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis.

With a Brit on either side of the net, many were split on who to support, but it was Heather’s opponents who took the early advantage.

A tight first set saw Murray and Hingis go ahead, with the score 6-4 – and that continued for the second set too.

Despite defeat, the friendly and at times humourous spirit of the doubles was on show again during the final, and for Heather, her progress in that competition and the singles has brought a much need boost to her form this year.

A Wimbledon Runner-Up trophy to add to her Wimbledon winners trophy from 2016. Not bad for a Guernsey girl ay? Well done @HeatherWatson92pic.twitter.com/YhTB4Hxu34 — Island FM (@islandfm) July 16, 2017

However in the men’s singles, Roger Federer secured his 8th SW19 title with a straight sets victory over Marin Cilic.