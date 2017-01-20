Heather Watson Positive Despite Open Exit

Heather Watson has dropped out of the Australian Open after losing to American Jennifer Brady. She was defeated yesterday 2-6, 7-6, 10-8. However, she is determined to keep her spirits up.

Guernsey’s tennis star failed to convert five match points in her second round loss yesterday.

That defeat came despite beating home favourite Sam Stosur in her opening game in Melbourne.

‘Sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it goes the other way, you just got to make it go your way more often’.

She doesn’t want the early grand slam exit aff ect her season. She says the exit is hard to take – but she does want to build on the positives from her first round win.

‘It could’ve been a lot worse, I could’ve lost that match first round. So I’m pleased I did get that win, I just feel I need more competitive matches. That was my first one of the year and the last three months’.