Heather Will Appear At Nottingham Open

Heather Watson will be hoping to help Great Britain make a good start to their latest Fed Cup tie.

Anne Keothavong’s team are attempting to win promotion to the elite second tier.

Meanwhile, Heather’s also announced she’ll be warming up for Wimbledon later this year with an appearance at the Nottingham Open.

The British Number Two has taken to Twitter to confirm her appearance.