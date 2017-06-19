Heatwave Warning As 5 Go To A&E

Five people were taken to A&E over the sunny weekend. They all had to be treated for heat related conditions.

The heatwave is set to continue this week so we’re all urged to try and keep cool.

The Committee for Health and Social Care has issued advice to help us all stay safe in the sun:

In addition to the very hot weather unusual levels of UV are being recorded at the moment which means people should take extra care in the sun. Islanders are reminded to look for the UVA and UVB ratings on sunscreen – the higher the star rating the better the protection.

Sunscreen should have a SPF (sun protection factor) of 15+ in accordance with NICE and Cancer Research UK guidelines. You should also wear sun glasses that have UVA and UVB protection.

Sunscreen should not be used if it is out of date (most have a shelf life of two to three years). More information about sunscreen, how to apply it and how often it should be applied can be found here: nhs.uk/Livewell/skin

The Met Office says the heatwave is set to continue throughout this week. Temperatures should reach 29c by Wednesday before dropping by the weekend.