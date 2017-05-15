Hedges Law Set To Come Into Force

A law, which is set to come into force in October, could be used as a ‘last resort’ in hedges disputes.

The High Hedges legislation received Royal Sanction on the 12th April – and a commencement ordinance is being prepared.

The progress means it may soon be possible to make an official complaint using the law. Those would have to be in connection with a high hedge causing problems due to a loss of light – but a fee would be charged.

Most hedges do not cause any issues, but some can have an adverse effect on other properties if they grow and spread quickly.

If given the full green light, the legislation will provide an official route for authorities to issue advice and notices, if required.

You can read the full media statement, issued by a States of Guernsey spokesperson, below:

