Heritage Festival Relaunches Today

The Channel Islands Heritage Festival is being relaunched today.

It will be the third time the month long campaign has been run across the islands.

This year the campaign is focusing on ‘Heroes, Myths and Legends’

Guernsey, Herm, Alderney and Sark all work together to try and attract visitors along with Jersey.

The programme will feature family-friendly adventures, guided walks, exclusive openings of historical monuments, and themed tours across Guernsey, Jersey, Alderney, Herm and Sark.

There will be a particular focus the heroes, myths and legends that have defined the islands’ enchanting status and drawn visitors to their shores for centuries.

You can find more information on Visit Guernsey’s website.