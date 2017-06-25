Herm Hosts Celebrity Cricket

The Guernsey branch of the Lord’s Taverners are hoping to raise tens of thousands of pounds today.

It’s the annual celebrity cricket match in Herm.

There will be a lobster lunch for paying guests and a fundraising auction.

Taverner, Toni Clayton says the money raised today will help the charity continue funding local projects, including the KGV redevelopment.

Herm is open to the public with everyone welcome to join in the fun at the top field.

Celebrity guests including John Culshaw and Chris Tarrant.