High Cost Of 999 Calls

Continued high staff turnover is affecting the smooth running of Guernsey’s Joint Emergency Services Control Centre.

It is the central call handling centre for all 999 calls – including coastguard – with staff dispatching the blue light services, while also supporting the emergency services in their other work.

The President of the Committee for Home Affairs admitted to the States this week that it is still costing more than planned.

Deputy Mary Lowe says staff costs are to blame:

“We have to answer those phones, we have to make sure we have the resources in there which is costing us money in overtime because the staff turnover has been quite incredible. It takes quite a long time to train people for that. It is not just a case of answering a phone.”

Terms and conditions relating the staff’s working hours have already changed once, and are expected to change again.

“We need to know once and for all how this is going to operate because it has run away with the cost, more than what we anticipated.”