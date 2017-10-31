Historian Passes Away

Tributes are being paid to an historian who’s passed away, after dedicating decades of his life to local archives.

John Goodwin passed away last Thursday aged 86.

He was the Channel Islands Occupation Society’s archivist and longest serving member.

His research was used when planning the Allied Aircrew Memorial at Guernsey Airport.

The Channel Islands Occupation Society’s social media group confirmed the sad news in a post.

Mr Goodwin’s funeral is due to take place on Thursday morning at St Andrew’s Church.