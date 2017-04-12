Hockey Club Suffers Damage

Guernsey Hockey Club has suffered significant damage to its astroturf.

Guernsey Police say a group of young people went to the site on Footes Lane to play football on Monday 27th March.

It’s reported that the youths left a number of cigarette burns on the pitch.

That will now be affected by further problems, as a number of holes have appeared.

A Guernsey Police spokesperson is urging anyone who saw what happened to come forward:

“Guernsey Police are investigating a case of criminal damage at the Guernsey Hockey Club in Footes Lane. At some time between 3.30pm and 6pm on Monday 27th March, a number of youths accessed the club to play football. The group left a number of cigarette burns, which caused significant damage to the astro-turf. The pitch will now be prone to further damage, due to the holes. If anyone has any information in relation to this incident they are asked to contact PS141 Laura FURBY at Guernsey Police on 725111, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”