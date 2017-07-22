Honours For Community Groups

Guernsey’s charities and community groups will be honoured again this year.

The Community Awards will be handed out on the 31st October.

Nominations opening next month.

The Guernsey Community Foundation hosts the event, along with sponsor State Street, to recognise the hard work of volunteers, charities, community groups, individuals, businesses and others across the island.

Categories include Charity of the Year, Fundraising Team of the Year, Outstanding Individual Achievement and the Youth Award.

Previous winners have included the GSPCA, the Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation and PWC.