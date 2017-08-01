Hornets Spotted In March

New details have come to light, showing Asian Hornets have been recorded in Guernsey as early as March this year.

The dangerous insect recently hit the headlines after three dead females were found in Torteval.

The Asian Hornet is devastating to local bee populations and can deliver a nasty sting.

Three had been found last week in Torteval, surprising beekeepers who hadn’t expected it to make its way to our shores.

However, the States has now confirmed a sighting earlier in the year, indicating that the population might be more established than originally thought.

We’re being asked to keep an eye out and notify Land Management Services if we find a nest or see one.

You can read the statement issued by a States spokesman below:

“We received a photograph this morning, which was taken in March in the L’Ancresse area, of what has now been confirmed as an Asian Hornet. Given this earlier sighting, we are again asking people to be watchful and to check any trees in their gardens; Asian Hornet nests are typically found in the canopy of high trees.

It is very important that no-one touches or approaches a suspected nest as the Hornets can be aggressive if disturbed.

The States of Guernsey will arrange for inspection and any necessary eradication. Anyone finding a nest should report it to Land Management Services, Tel: 234567 or aclms@gov.gg during working hours. Any sightings in Alderney and Sark should be reported to the States of Alderney or Sark Government offices.

It is not urgent that a nest is destroyed immediately, but it must remain undisturbed whilst plans are made for the safest way for it to be destroyed by a States’ nominated pest controller.

The Guernsey Beekeepers’ Association has advised its members on steps to increase vigilance and monitoring of bee hives through the use of hornet traps. There may be sightings of Asian Hornet around bee hives as the hornet is an aggressive predator of honey bees.

Anyone who thinks they have seen an Asian Hornet or an Asian Hornet’s nest should photograph the insect if possible, note the location and watch it long enough to determine the direction of travel as this may be helpful in finding a nest site.

They are then asked to contact Land Management Services if they believe they’ve seen an Asian Hornet.”

You can read a special Asian Hornet ID sheet here.