Horse Racing Future Uncertain

2nd May 2017
(Credit: Sky Sports)

The future of horse racing at L’Ancresse is very uncertain.

The organisers of the annual meet say this year’s cancellation will have a big impact on their finances.

Bad weather conditions and rough seas meant the horses coming from the UK and Jersey, which made up the vast majority of the field, were unable to travel.

A VIP lunch, which was meant to take place at the racecourse, had to be moved to the Hotel Jerbourg:

The President of the Guernsey Race Club, Trevor Gallienne, says they can’t control the weather – and that’s a big factor:

“It was just one of those things. When you are reliant on horses coming over to the island, you are reliant on the weather – and sometimes the mathematics don’t work. It’s a shame, as the weather today is actually good.

The one very encouraging aspect of the debacle is that it is great that people still want us to carry on. We need to look at the finances and go from there, but things are very uncertain at the moment.”

Condor’s apologised for not being able to bring the horses over from the UK & Jersey, as conditions at sea weren’t safe. A spokesperson issued the following statement:

“The company’s policy regarding livestock precludes their carriage if wave heights are above 1.5m – 2m and this is for the safety of the animals in transit. The policy applies to high speed and conventional ferries and horses booked across from Jersey were also not able to travel. It is regrettable that the May weekend weather has affected this popular bank holiday event.”

