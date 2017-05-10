Hotel Slams Population Laws

A quarter of one Guernsey hotel chain’s staff will be negatively affected by new laws.

Hand Picked Hotels is calling for changes to the Population Law that came into force last month.

The group runs the island’s St Pierre Park hotel, which is based on the Rohais.

Hand Picked’s Chair, Julia Hand, says the current system is going to push people away. She’s told Island FM she is worried about the future:

“We would like there to be a review of the new regulations, which have the potential to effect our business quite significantly. The new laws restrict rights of those come in from outside of the island.

It is impossible for us to staff the hotel from those who live in the island, we have to attract people to move over from other areas.”

Julia believes foreign workers from various areas offer a very important service to the island. She says their additions to staffing levels here are essential to the local industry:

“It is an issue that affects all hotels in the island, not just us. Hospitality is incredibly important to the success of Guernsey. Guernsey attracts a lot of visitors with some beautiful spots to see, so they need top quality accommodation for their stay.”

