Hourly Preschool Rate Could Increase

The hourly rate paid to preschools under the new States funded scheme could be increased in the future.

They are currently paid £5.90 per hour for all children in the year before they start school, for 15 hours per week.

That rate has come in for some criticism, but speaking in the States yesterday Deputy Paul Le Pelley said it won’t be changing just yet:

“The Committee is currently discussing such items with the industry and those talks are ongoing. I wouldn’t want to jeopardise those, but what I can say is that it is being reviewed and we’re looking at it. We’re looking at everything.”

The President of Education, Sport and Culture also said just 4% of three and four year olds are not currently taking up their pre school places under the States funded scheme.

Deputy Paul Le Pelley hopes it will prove to be a success in more ways than one though:

“We are currently collecting the first set of data on these children’s entry level assessments as they start in Reception, to help us begin to measure the impact of the new entitlement, as well as the standards from providers.”