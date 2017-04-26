House & All Belongings Inside Up For Auction

A house and its family’s entire belongings are being sold off at auction today. It’s the first time something like this has happened for more than a decade.

Martel Maides is holding two sessions at its Cornet Street auction rooms to sell the contents of Dolphin House at Jerbourg.

The same family have owned it since 1950 and some of the historical artefacts being sold have been in the family for more than 100 years.

James Bridges says there will be some bargains to be had among the antiques.

‘Virtually everything in the house has been in the same family for more than 100 years. It was all inherited down through the family from England. The family then moved to Guernsey in 1950, into this fairly newly built house then – it was built in 1937.’

The first auction is being held at 10am and the second one at 2pm. You can read the official house brochure here.