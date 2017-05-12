Houses Prices And Sales Climbing

The number of houses being sold in Guernsey is climbing and their value is too. The current ‘mix adjusted average purchase price’ for a Local Market property is now more than £432,000.

That average purchase price is 4.4% higher than a few months ago and also higher than a year ago showing continued growth, albeit over a short period of time.

More houses are also being sold again, with 163 Local Market transactions during the first quarter of 2017 which is 34 more than during the same three months a year ago.

A fair proportion of those were new builds too – with up to 10% having been built within the last three years. 7.4% had been built within the past three years.

Meanwhile, people are borrowing a higher percentage of the asking price. The average loan to value percentage is now 80%, this compares to 72% and 75% respectively in the last two quarters.

Only six open market properties were sold during the first three months of this year with an average price of just over £850,000, which is below the £1.14 million average price five other open market properties were sold for a year ago. You can read the full states release here.