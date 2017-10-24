HSC Backs Antibiotics Campaign

Guernsey’s Chief Pharmacist is supporting efforts in the UK to cut down on antibiotic use.

The response from local health officials follow the launch of a new campaign by Public Health England.

The authority with responsibility for health care in England is encouraging patients not to ask for antibiotics straight away, so that their bodies do not become resistant to certain drugs.

A special video’s been put together to raise awareness of the dangers of using too much antibiotics.

Antibiotics aren’t always needed when feeling unwell. Take your doc’s advice on antibiotics #KeepAntibioticsWorking https://t.co/lxIgKcheCR pic.twitter.com/LvI3OYpuBk — PublicHealthEngland (@PHE_uk) October 23, 2017

In a statement the Committee for Health and Social Care says it is ‘fully supportive of the campaign’ ‘to preserve the usefulness of antibiotics’:

“HSC is fully supportive of the campaigns being conducted in the UK to preserve the usefulness of antibiotics. The Prescribing Adviser is leading on initiatives in primary care such as European Antibiotic Awareness Day (Nov 18th).”

‘THINK TWICE BEFORE ASKING FOR ANTIBIOTICS’

Nationally, a number of leading doctors and medical experts have spoken out in support of the campaign.

The Chair of the Royal College of GPs, Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, is urging us all to think twice before making an appointment:

“Patients can do a certain amount and so can doctors and nurses. We have to work together on this. Pharmacists too are a great source of advice if you’ve got an infection and you’re not sure what to do.”

Dr Jenny Harries from Public Health England is concerned too many patients could be causing themselves more harm than good:

“We want to keep antibiotics working for as long as we can and we know we are using them when we don’t need to. The problem we have is if people are taking antibiotics when there is no need, some of the bacteria in our bodies will become resistant to their repairing effects.”

Dr Harries’ sentiments have been echoed by Professor Paul Cosford:

“Most antibiotics are still used for common conditions – things like colds, sore throats and coughs – which will actually get better on their own, aided by some rest and recuperation.”

Medical experts may well be in support of the campaign, but some patients are concerned. Genevieve lives in England an has a lung condition. She says she sometimes gets infections that the drugs can’t treat:

“I was in hospital with people who also have the same problem and they’re not older people or very vulnerable, they’re just ordinary people like you and me.

“They seem to be falling victim to what sounds like an unknown plague.”

Do you think we should use fewer antibiotics? Have your say on this story on our Facebook page.