HSC Can’t Instigate Assisted Dying Debate

The Committee for Health and Social Care says it can’t instigate a States debate on assisted dying.

The response from the board’s President follows an open email from a campaigner at the weekend.

In an email sent to all of Guernsey’s deputies, Sarah Griffith talks of the experience of her own mother, as she calls for change in the island’s legislation.

Sarah feels it’s time politicians debate the issue, but in response, the HSC President has said her board can’t start the process themselves.

However, if a requete supported by seven like-minded deputies was successful, Deputy Heidi Soulsby says HSC would action any recommendations made.

Deputy Soulsby has also insisted a form of Capacity Law must be in place though, before the potential introduction of any legislation on Assisted Dying.

STATEMENT FROM DEPUTY HEIDI SOULSBY

Deputy Heidi Soulsby, President of the Committee for Health and Social Care, said:

“Assisted dying is very much a matter of personal opinion.

“HSC employs and partners with a large number of healthcare professionals who provide care and is responsible for the care of a range of vulnerable service users.

“As such, it would be inappropriate for HSC to instigate a debate on assisted dying. However, we would action any recommendations as directed by the States if a Requete put forward by 7 like-minded Deputies was successful.

“A priority piece of legislation for HSC is the Capacity Law – which is designed to protect those who don’t have capacity as well as those who look after them.

“This will protect people against being pressured into situations – such as decisions about stopping their medical treatment – when they become vulnerable by reason of ill-health or disability, and struggle to express their own wishes.

“Any legislation related to assisted dying should not be introduced until we have such Capacity law in place, and would need to be carefully designed with its own safeguards against abuse as well.”