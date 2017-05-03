HSC To Discuss Medicinal Cannabis

The Committee for Health & Social Care will be discussing the medicinal use of cannabis today.

Changes to the Misuse of Drugs legislation could be made after the board’s meeting.

The HSC President, Deputy Heidi Soulsby, confirmed the meeting yesterday, with her announcement follow similar words in Jersey by its Minister for Health and Social Services, Senator Andrew Green.

He discussed the topic in detail in the island’s States meeting yesterday:

As announced to @StatesAssembly I will look at reclassifying some cannabis-based medicinal products in light of recent research 1/2 — Senator Andrew Green (@andrewgreenjsy) May 2, 2017

This measured, proportionate response won’t affect herbal cannabis – unauthorised production, possession & supply remain illegal 2/2 — Senator Andrew Green (@andrewgreenjsy) May 2, 2017

Deputy Soulsby says there is now enough clinical and scientific evidence to support changing the laws, but stresses this move would not legalise cannabis completely:

“By way of background, I have been working closely with Senator Green in order to develop a pan-Channel Island approach to removing the legal barriers preventing the medicinal use of specific cannabis-based products.

Both Senator Green and I have recently been advised by our respective technical and clinical advisory groups that there is now authoritative clinical and scientific evidence that establishes certain cannabis-based medicinal products can bring benefit to some medical conditions. The medical benefits were identified in “The Barnes Report – Cannabis: the Evidence for Medical Use” which was considered by the all-party parliamentary group on drug reform in September last year.

‘What we are investigating would require a change to legislation but will not legalise cannabis or any of its derivatives which will remain controlled drugs. It is important to make clear that it will still be illegal to use, grow, supply or import cannabis or any derived product thereof for recreational or self-medication purposes.

Work is ongoing to identify what specific medicinal cannabinoid products could be made available through prescription and how they could be sourced, as countries such as the UK and France have yet to legalise them for medicinal use. It follows that even with a prescription it would be illegal to travel to, or through, these jurisdictions with a medicinal cannabinoid.”

If the idea is supported it would then be brought before Law Officers in the island for consultation.

