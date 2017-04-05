HSC Facing Scrutiny Board

Health and Social Care services in the Bailiwick are facing a detailed examination today.

The Committee for Health and Social Care is the latest to face the States’ Scrutiny Management board, in a hearing at the Royal Court.

A number of topics are expected to be covered at today’s hearing – which is open to the public, but rules mean we’re only able to observe and not ask questions.

The Panel, which includes Chair, Deputy Chris Green, Deputy Peter Roffey and Non-States Member Gill Morris, will be asking questions on the new contract with the Medical Specialist Group and the overall use of HSC’s resources.

Previously the Scrutiny Committee has quizzed members from areas including Economic Development and Education, Sport and Culture.