HSC President Plays Down GP Concerns

The Health and Social Care President has played down concerns surrounding GP subsidies in the Bailiwick.

There are concerns reviewing the current subsidy systems could mean the £12 and £6 discounts on appointments are scrapped.

Deputy Heidi Soulsby says they’re exploring their options to make sure we get the right care, without paying over the odds.

She believes they need to find a more efficient model, but has reassured Island FM she does not want patients to have to pay more for their appointments:

“Employment and Social Security are the ones that fund those consultant grants to the doctors – we of course, as Health and Social Care, are principally concerned that patients get the care they need, when they need it.

From our point of view, we want to make sure we have a more equitable health service where people get treatment early. It is all about prevention and early intervention, so it is two sides of a coin.”

The South East politician has been speaking ahead of next week’s public workshops, on the future of our health and social care system.

A number of topics will be covered at the meetings at Beau Sejour on Thursday 8th June from 6pm, as well at Les Cotils on Friday 9th June from 12pm:

Patient-centred care;

Delivering more care in the community where appropriate;

Partnership & engagement;

Treating mental health with equal consideration as physical health;

Better use of technology; and,

Prevention and early intervention

These events comes as over the last couple of weeks politicians, civil servants and healthcare professionals have met KPMG.

The project wants to establish the guiding principles that will shape the future model for health and social care in the Islands.

Meanwhile, the HSC President has confirmed the Co-Op is welcome to explore setting up GP surgeries in the Bailiwick.

Deputy Heidi Soulsby is encouraging anyone who wants to give patients more choice to come forward. However the politician’s keen to make sure any plans are affordable and well prepared:

“There is no barrier to entry. If other doctors would like to set up a practice, so long as they follow the necessary rules – that’s great. The more competition, the better.”

What do you think of the Bailiwick’s health and social care system? Have your say on our Facebook page.