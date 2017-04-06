HSC President Reaffirms Alderney Commitment

Guernsey’s President of the Committee for Health and Social Care says her board has improved its services in Alderney.

Deputy Heidi Soulsby spoke out during a public Scrutiny Hearing yesterday, where she defended the board’s work in the island, ahead of further talks with the States of Alderney.

Costs 25% more for healthcare in #Alderney than in #Guernsey. HSC President says island is getting more than people think @islandfm. — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) April 5, 2017

.@HeidiSoulsby: “We don’t think that Alderney HSC services are in a state. More investment & improvements have been made.” @islandfm — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) April 5, 2017

The HSC President says the Bailiwick’s health and social care services have got to work for everyone. She believes care in both islands should follow the same model:

“It is not that we’re not spending money there, we just need to target it better. That is what I’m very willing to talk about, so we can then feed that information into the new model for the Bailiwick as a whole.”

A variety of topics were covered, as the members of the Scrutiny Management Committee closely analysed HSC’s work.

The issue of safety for medical patients on Dorniers was also raised, but Deputy Soulsby says they are in a difficult position that problem in particular:

We also heard that more details and data could be published about the MSG’s new contract with the Committee for Health and Social Care.

The HSC President says she would love her Committee to release more information, as the current way of doing things is not good enough: