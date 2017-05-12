HSC Refurbishing Giffard Ward

The Giffard Ward at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital is being refurbished to improve its facilities.

The Committee for Health and Social Care’s confirmed the work is expected to be completed by October this year.

An HSC spokesperson says the project is part of an ongoing programme at Guernsey’s hospital.

They’re hoping to bring the 15 bed ward up to modern standards, to provide improved services for things like physiotherapy, dementia and orthopadeic treatment, as well as services for families.

We’re told the total cost of the improvements has been incorporated into the board’s capital budget for 2017.

