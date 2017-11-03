Huge Increase In Reptiles Causes Concern

The GSPCA has seen a huge increase in the amount of repltiles that need rehoming in Guernsey.

Earlier this year saw the first ever animal welfare prosecution in the island with the owner of a bearded dragon and 3 snakes who were found emaciated and dehydrated.

The GSPCA told us between 2011-2015 they would see between 1 and 3 reptiles a year.

Since the start of 2016 they have seen a total 23, without counting other reptile species like turtles which we have also seen an increase in comparison to previous years.

They now help a total of 50 reptiles a year, from stray tortoises, who are often claimed and taken home, to other species who are rarely reunited with their owners.

Reptiles can be harder to re-home and look after as they need specialist homes with suitable setups and owners with the knowledge to care for them.

GSPCA Manager, Steve Byrne, says:

‘Last year 3 snakes and one bearded dragon arrived at the GSPCA as part of a welfare case, 2 of which were so emaciated and thinner than I have seen any reptile in a condition that is still alive.”

We currently have more reptiles in need of homes than we have ever had before and as well as highlighting the very specialist homes these exotic animals require, we would ask anyone looking for a snake, musk turtle or bearded dragon to think of those rescue animals in our care needing homes.

It is so important to care for exotic pets in the correct way, feed them appropriately and ensure their needs are met as coming from tropical to desert environments mean each species and their bodies require certain humidity levels, temperatures, lighting, feed and much more which can vary depending on the time of day or even season without which they can die.”

With the numbers we have seen recently at the GSPCA we are concerned for the growing trend of these exotic pets that need specialist care, especially as experts and vets have suggested that as much as 75% of reptiles in new homes die in their first year.

We have many animals in need of homes and we’d ask those thinking of a new pet to think of the black cats, snakes, lizards and other animals, cute and otherwise in need of homes at the GSPCA.’

Senior Animal Care Assistant, Yvonne Chauvel, says:

‘The bearded dragons, corn snakes and musk turtles needing homes at the GSPCA all need special set ups and diets and before adopting any exotic animal a new owner needs to ensure they are aware of their needs and prepared for them.

‘We also have tropical fish in need of homes, many birds, guinea pigs, degus, rats, ferrets not to mention cats and others in need of a loving new owner.’

If you have any concerns about an animal you can call the GSPCA on 257261.

You can view the animals in need of new homes on the GCPCA website, or you can go and visit them for a small donation.

You can also donate on the website.