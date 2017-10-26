Huge Primary A Likely Outcome?

The La Mare de Carteret Primary School is at risk, if the States pursue plans for a two school secondary model.

Members of Guernsey’s Committee for Education, Sport and Culture have told Island FM their plans for a three-school secondary model, as directed by the States following previous debates, are the best option for all of the island’s children including those at primary and secondary school.

Those proposals are due to be debated in December and if the States back the plans work could start to build a new High School, to replace the Grammar School and La Mare de Carteret, at the La Mare de Carteret site, as early as June 2018.

However, some deputies are now suggesting a two-school model for students aged 11-18 would be better than three 11-16 schools and a tertiary college. Those plans are gathering support and the Policy and Resources Committee has allocated funds to investigate the idea further.

Now, members of the Committee for ESC are warning us that if the two-school model is adopted, the island would need to spend millions of pounds creating two much larger high schools to accommodate hundreds more pupils than currently planned.

One option could see St Sampson’s High extended, with Le Murier moved to a different site. The current Grammar School site could be refurbished and used, which would mean Les Beaucamps is left empty and La Mare de Carteret never gets rebuilt.

A second option could see a new much larger High School built on the La Mare de Carteret site, meaning the primary school would have to be moved.

If Les Beaucamps is left empty we’ve been told it could be repurposed and used as a large primary school.

Education, Sport and Culture Deputy President, Deputy Carl Meerveld, says they have to work out the details for these plans even though the Committee does not support that idea at all:

‘The deputies who are asking us to work up this two school model have specifically said they would like us to model it both with and without the primary school on the site.

So potentially yes the primary school doesn’t be rebuilt.

And there has been some suggestion by some people they might put those primary schools into Beaucamps’.

He warns that option would end up costing the island millions more pounds than the plans his Committee is suggesting:

‘It’s built over three levels with big wide stairways. It’s got science labs that are not needed for primary schools. It’s got bathrooms that aren’t designed for little people.

A whole load of issues. There’ll be a massive expense and disruption even trying to convert the building for that usage’.