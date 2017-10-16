Hundreds Attend L’Ancresse Protest

Hundreds have turned out at a protest against a managed realignment of the bay at L’ancresse East.

States members gave their backing to plans from Environment and Infrastructure last month.

However that didn’t stop many people, including Vale Deputy Neil Inder, from voicing their concerns at a demonstration yesterday.

Blimey an easy 200 at L’Ancresse protest. We’ll done James and Dan for organising pic.twitter.com/jJJ3psbObB — tothevale (@tothevale) October 15, 2017

Protest Organiser, Dan Gallienne, says many are worried about the area’s future. He’s pleased so many people turned out for the demonstration:

“We need to try and protect what we’ve got left in the area. It hasn’t gone through planning yet, so fingers crossed the messages of lots of people will be taken seriously.”

A number of postcards have been filled out to be given to the Development and Planning Authority, as it considers a planning application to create groynes on the beach or to move the kiosk.